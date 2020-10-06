No S P Balasubrahmanyam road, clarifies BBMP on rumours 

Bengaluru: S P Balasubrahmanyam leaves behind a huge body of work in Kannada, including an entire generation of singers who consider him mentor and inspiration. But few people have started spreading a fake message stating SPB name has been decided for a road in Bengaluru city. As the messages went viral, a city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official on Monday reacted to them and clarified that "its fake online posts of a city street named after the late vocalist SP Balasubrahmanyam."



Since Monday morning, a picture has gone viral on WhatsApp, Twitter and other social media platforms claiming that BBMP has named a street in honour of the playback singer who died on September 25 in Chennai.

"SP Balasubrahmanyam is one of the greatest singers in India and it's not good to use a great name for the fake news. As per today, there is no such road in Bengaluru" says BBMP senior official.

According to a message on social media claimed that BBMP had named a street near Corporation Circle and road near Kengeri after SP Balasubrahmanyam. For more than 30 years SPB's voice dominated the Kannada screen for nearly three decades, singing playback for almost all leading men of the times. The very second song SPB sang for a film, just a week after his debut in Telugu was in Kannada in 1966.