None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association

Bengaluru: None of us has accused the government of commission. A third party may have made the accusation. Some money has also been released. The balance of seven months of work should come. We have already requested the CM to pay the outstanding bill. No minister has asked us for commission. The president of Karnataka contractor association, Kempanna clarified that the contractors have not told me that they were asked for commission. By this, Kempanna gave a clean chit to the allegation of commission which the opposition is accusing against the Siddaramaiah government.

Speaking to reporters, Kempanna, President of the Contractors Association, said that the arrears should be paid for seven months. Some money has already been released. One hundred crores is not enough. We have appealed to the CM. He asked us for how many months. We have told him that for three years. He said that it has been three months since I came. You are sitting on our neck. We have said that the situation has come where contractors have to commit suicide. No minister asked for commission. We have received information from across the state. Some third party is saying that which is irrelevant.

When we first started, we gave a letter to CM Yeddyurappa. Later we gave a letter to the Prime Minister. We gave letters to Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy and many others. Kumaraswamy did not take our case. Even Siddaramaiah did not take up the case. I went when Siddaramaiah called us as the Leader of the Opposition. Now, if the leader of the opposition has called, it is not fair to say that we will not go. Let the BJP opposition leader call me, we will go. He clarified that we are contractors, I speak only on behalf of contractors.

How many times did we meet and talk with Bommai? But he did not give us a chance to visit. We gave him a letter, he kept it in his pocket. But they never called us and held talks. Instead, they released money only to those whom they want. However, we still have respect for him, said Kempanna.

Our situation has fallen from the frying pan into the fire. Rs 25,000 crores is outstanding. The government is giving guarantee schemes to all. Give us a scheme for the work we have done, why is the government not releasing money even after three months? We will write a letter to the Chief Minister about this. We are not giving a deadline. He urged the government to release the money to us now.