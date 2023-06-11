Novel radiation therapy successfully performed on 41-yr-old brain tumour patient

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta successfully performed India’s novel Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) procedure on a 41-year-old patient battling recurrent glioblastoma (a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor) since past two years.

Cutting-edge medical technology such as Fluorescein-assisted surgery - an imaging technique that allows the surgeon to visualize different structures and types of tissue during a surgical procedure along with IORT procedure helped save the patient’s life. Dr. Rajakumar Deshpande, Director - Department of Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road performed this milestone surgery.

The patient was presented with complaints of neck pain since the past 2 months, along with sudden shooting headaches in the right side of the head. Additionally, the patient had a history of weakness in the left upper and lower limbs, experienced a slight imbalance while walking and also had difficulty in writing and driving for the past two years since the last surgery which was conducted at another hospital.

After detailed medical evaluation - including a brain MRI scan, the patient was diagnosed with a recurrent right parieto-occipital space-occupying lesion, a known case of grade 4 glioblastoma (a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor). Further medical investigations revealed a large mass lesion around the post-operative cavity. The mass measured approximately 9x5.2x6.5cm in size and extended up to the ventricular margin, involving the wall of the cerebral ventricle. Explaining the treatment procedure, Director - Department of Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Dr. Rajakumar Deshpande said, “On April 20th 2023, surgery was performed to remove the brain tumour followed by Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT). IORT is a highly effective approach for treating recurrent glioblastoma, as it can curb tumour recurrence. In the usual scenario, glioblastoma reoccurs locally. During IORT, a high dose of radiation is delivered to the affected area while the patient is under anesthesia, precisely targeting the tumor site and minimising harm to healthy tissues.”

He added: ‘Typically, there is a three-week delay between surgery and radiation during which there are chances of tumor re-growth. However, when it comes to IORT, the radiation is administered during the surgery itself by specifically targeting any remaining tumor cells thereby delaying the tumor recurrence and improving the overall chances of recovery of the patient. Following the procedure, the patient received comprehensive care in the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit (NSICU). CT and MRI scans were performed to check for the success of the therapy. He was discharged 5 days post-surgery in a stable condition.

The Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore, Business Head, Akshay Oleti said, “We are pleased to have treated this complex case using advanced medical technologies. Currently Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road proudly stands as the only IORT technology provider in India. IORT offers an intensive radiation treatment that is administered during surgery, resulting in precise targeting, reduced complications, and a shorter course of treatment. Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible outcomes for the patient. We will continue to provide world-class healthcare

services to our patients.”