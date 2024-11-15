NWKRTC embraces digital payments to enhance passenger experience

Hubballi: The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has introduced a QR-based UPI payment system to make travel more convenient for passengers. Cashless ticketing via UPI transactions was launched on September 1, 2023, and is currently operational in 51 units, receiving an encouraging response. This initiative marks a significant step toward NWKRTC’s goal of becoming fully digital. The ongoing pilot project has already seen considerable success.

NWKRTC Managing Director Priyanga, speaking to reporters, shared insights on the digital payment initiative. “The UPI-based digital payment system has been implemented in all depots under the division, and the number of users has been increasing steadily. Since the rollout, daily online transactions amount to Rs 28 lakh, and cumulative transactions have crossed Rs 50 crore,” she stated.

To address common issues like disputes over change, NWKRTC has adopted a digital payment system for ticketing across its buses. While some buses are yet to integrate this facility, plans are in place to extend the system gradually to all models.

Passengers can now scan a QR code to purchase tickets, eliminating the need for cash.

“Even if travellers forget to carry money, they can still buy a ticket conveniently using this system. This has not only reduced conflicts over the availability of change but also saved time for both passengers and staff. The Shakti Yojana has led to an increase in passengers, making this system even more essential,” Priyanga explained.

NWKRTC’s adoption of digital payment methods has also streamlined its accounting processes. “This aligns with the central and state governments’ vision of cashless transactions. We are proud to have received an appreciation letter from the Reserve Bank of India, recognizing us as the state’s leading organization in digital transactions,” Priyanga added.

To further its technological advancement, NWKRTC plans to implement UPI transactions in areas like commercial revenue, casual debt payments, monthly pass sales, and advance seat reservations. Passengers have expressed satisfaction with the new system.

Vasant, a regular commuter, shared, “The issue of not having exact change is completely resolved. Earlier, when there was no change, tickets were issued on the back, and passengers often forgot about the money owed to them. This new system has made everything more convenient.”

NWKRTC’s transition to digital payments not only enhances passenger convenience but also sets a benchmark for public transportation systems statewide. As it continues to expand its reach, the initiative represents a step forward in integrating modern technology with public services.