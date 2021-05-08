Officials told to keep tabs on production, supply of oxygen to hospitals in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta on Friday instructed the officials to make sure the supervisors and nodal officers will not only provide information but also monitor if oxygen refilling agencies are supplying the required amount of oxygen to specific hospitals in BBMP limits.

This should be done along with the information provided by nodal officers/camp officers, appointed by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, for each of the supply of oxygen refilling agencies on oxygen stock, supply etc at the oxygen supply agency level.

Speaking at the virtual meeting with camp and nodal officials appointed to monitor oxygen supplies on Friday, Gaurav Gupta said "camp and nodal officers have been appointed to supply oxygen immediately to hospitals in need and prevent inconvenience. They must submit information on oxygen stock, produced quantity and supply by the oxygen refilling agencies. A few agencies have not been providing information on the supply of oxygen to hospitals. This must be rectified and exact information must be obtained by the agencies supplying oxygen."

"Details on hospitals that are being provided with the oxygen at ward level, oxygen stock, quantity produced, and supply must be submitted to the BBMP head office every day before 9 pm. There should be no lapse in this" Gupta said.

Special Commissioner D. Randeep, who heads the monitoring committee, members, Assistant Commissioner Nagendra Naik, Superintendent Engineer Basavaraj Kabade and others were present at the meeting.