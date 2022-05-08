One in 70 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer during her lifetime

Bengaluru: Ovarian cancer remains the most fatal of all gynaecologic malignancies. Across the globe, the estimated annual incidence of ovarian cancer is 2,04,000, with 1,25,000 deaths. Late diagnosis of the disease is one of the reasons for the high fatality rate. However, if diagnosed early and provided timely treatment, there are high chances of survival. Speaking to The Hans India, Lead Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Dr N Sapna Lulla, on the eve of World Ovarian Cancer Day 2022, stated thatone in 70 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer during her lifetime.

Often ovarian cancer goes undetected until it has spread within the pelvis and stomach. At this late stage, ovarian cancer is more difficult to treat and can be fatal. Factors that increase the risk of ovarian cancer include – age, family history of ovarian cancer, being overweight or obese, inherited genes and taking hormone replacement therapy to control menopause signs and symptoms, DrLulla said.

Symptoms to be aware of?

Abdominal bloating or swelling, eating complications, unexplained weight loss, discomfort in the pelvic area, extreme fatigue, back pain, changes in bowel habits, a frequent need to urinate are some of the common symptoms of ovarian cancer. Initially, it might not cause any noticeable symptoms. If these symptoms occur for more than two weeks, it is advisable to consult your doctor for further evaluations.



How can one find ovarian cancer early?

"Most ovarian cancers develop after menopause. Every woman in their 40s must undergo regular women's health exams. Pelvic exams, tests such as ultrasound or CT scans of your abdomen and pelvis, blood test and genetic testing are some of the tests and procedures used to diagnose ovarian cancer. These will help the doctor identify the stages and how advanced the disease has progressed," said Dr. N Sapna Lulla.



Early diagnosis and treatment is vital

More than 9 in 10 women diagnosed with ovarian cancer at its earliest stage survive their disease for at least 5 years. This falls to just over 1 in 10 women when ovarian cancer is diagnosed at the most advanced stage. The key to beating cancer is screening and early detection. Early detection will lead to a high chance of survival in most cases. Dr. N Sapna Lulla, added, "Since there are no screening tests for ovarian cancer, and symptoms are often subtle, most ovarian cancer cases are diagnosed at a more advanced stage. When cancer care is delayed there is a lower chance of survival, greater problems associated with treatment and higher costs. Hence, early detection and providing timely treatment are important which can significantly improve survival rates. Early detection of cancer requires early diagnosis and screening. Early diagnosis focuses on detecting symptomatic patients as early as possible, while this screening consists of testing healthy individuals to identify those having cancers before any symptoms appear."

