One More War Hero’s Statue Crashed in Madikeri, 'Conspiracy Is Certain,' Says CNC Chief

Madikeri: Just two days after the statue of General Thimmiah was destroyed in Madikeri city, another statue of war hero Ajjamada Devaiah has been partly destroyed by a KSRTC bus on Friday.

It is certain now that some vested interest groups are working surreptitiously to destroy the legacy of valiant Coorg war heroes with the intention of wiping off the legacy of Coorg warriors, said Coorg National Council president NU Nachappa Coorg.

“Ajjamada Devaiah is another great Coorg war hero and recipient of the Highest Military Gallantry award of Param Veer Chakra. At a young age of 29 years, Squadron Leader Ajjamada Devaiah bombarded enemy locations in Pakistan, and he martyred there with a supreme sacrifice in 1965. Now his statue has also been desecrated. We see a deep-rooted conspiracy in the repeated desecration of our war hero statues,” Nachappa said.

“There are four statues of Coorg heroes in the heart of the city. Among them were the two greatest Military Generals of our Nation, General Thimmaiah and Field Marshal K M Cariappa, who shaped the Military map of Independent India. The other two statues are great martyrs such as the 1964 War hero Squadron Leader Ajjamada Devaiah and Kargil Battle hero Major Mangerira Muthanna, whose supreme sacrifices in the War fields and Battle Grounds are unparalleled. All four statues were erected for their supreme sacrifice. Unlike others, we Coorgs never demanded the erection of statues of any others.

Now only two statues are left unhurt. One is Field Marshal K M Cariappa, and another is Major Mangerira Muthana. “We fear that there will be attempts to desecrate these two statues also. There is an indication that the FMC Statue will be next. City Municipality Corporation has deliberately avoided lighting facilities near all the statues, thereby paving the way for miscreants monitored by Political vagabonds to destroy that statue,” Nachappa added. "