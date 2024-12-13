"One Nation, One Election Proposal Undermines Federalism and Democracy," Says Minister Bosaraju

Bengaluru: A senior minister of Siddaramiah cabinet N.S. Bosaraju has criticised the Central Government for approving the controversial 'One Nation, One Election' bill without consulting state governments or opposition parties, calling it a deeply concerning move that undermines federal principles.

"The ruling government at the Centre appears to have forgotten the essence of a federal system. The approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal by the Union Cabinet without any consultation is alarming. This bill seems to be a veiled attempt to curtail the rights of states and diminish regional identities," Bosaraju stated on his X account post on Friday.

Highlighting the potential consequences, the minister argued, "India thrives on its diversity, and this proposal threatens to disrupt the very spirit of unity in diversity. It is a dangerous step towards autocracy and goes against the democratic values and constitutional principles that form the bedrock of our nation." He critcised

Bosaraju accused the ruling BJP of resorting to unethical practices to retain power, including "horse trading under Operation Kamal" and spreading falsehoods to polarise voters. "Despite administrative failures, the BJP uses religion as a political tool to sustain its hold on power," the minister said.

The 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, the minister argued, is another ploy to centralise authority. "Simultaneous elections for state assemblies and the Lok Sabha are a backdoor attempt to impose authoritarian rule. We will not allow the BJP's attempts to erode the Constitution, democracy, and the autonomy of states. Our party, which ousted colonial rulers, will fiercely oppose this move."

He pointed to logistical failures in recent elections in Maharashtra and Haryana as evidence of the unfeasibility of the 'One Nation, One Election' model. "Even managing simultaneous elections in two states was chaotic. The integrity of elections, including EVMs, has faced widespread criticism. Instances of tampering by officials caught on CCTV and accusations of Election Commission bias further raise doubts about the current system. Instead of fixing these issues, the government is pushing an agenda that could destabilise our democratic framework," the Bosaraju remarked.

Citing previous contentious policies like demonetisation, GST implementation, and the Agnipath scheme, the minister alleged that the Modi-led government has consistently taken decisions that hurt the common people. "Now, the Centre is attempting another disastrous move. If necessary, we will follow Kerala's lead and pass a resolution opposing the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and communicate our stand to the Central Government," the minister said. (eom)