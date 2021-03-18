Only 450 delegates will attend ABPS meet

Bangaluru: Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar on Wednesday said that the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Every year 1500 delegates take part in the annual ABPS' meeting but due to the prevailing situation only 450 are attending this year. The ABPS 2021 will be held for 2 days instead of the customary three days.



RSS has 11 zones called Kshetras which are further divided into 44 parnths (working units). Many delegates from these Kshetras and Pranths will attend the ABPS online.

"The ABPS would commence on March 19 at 8.30 am and conclude the next day. The delegates in the ABPS will also vote for the Sarkaryavaha. Consequently, on March 20 at 12.30 pm, Sarkaryavah of RSS will address a detailed press conference," Kumar said.

He told media persons that the ABPS will review the work done in the last three years and deliberate on the work to be done in the next three years. "It will also discuss the ways to expand the Sangha work in the country," Kumar stated.

Speaking on the work during the pandemic, he said that people and volunteers from all walks of life who served the society in their own way, came into the contact of Sangh. "The ABPS will focus on networking with such people and engage them in a constructive way. ABPS will also deliberate on cultural and social issues," Kumar added.

ABPS is the highest decision-making body of the RSS which meets once a year in different cities of the country.