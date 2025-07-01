Our govt will stand strong for five years





Hans News Service Mysuru

ChiefMinister Siddaramaiah, while offering the traditional Bagina at the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam, lashed out at the opposition, asserting that the Congress-led government in Karnataka would complete its full five-year term and return to power in 2028.

Responding to speculations from opposition leaders, he remarked, “Those who lost the elections are now claiming our government will collapse. Let them be clear — our government is as strong as a rock and will continue its term. We will come back to power in 2028 with the people’s mandate.”

The CM took a direct dig at both BJP and JD(S), stating, “JD(S) has always relied on others’ shoulders to form the government. They can’t make it on their own strength. BJP and JD(S) must stop underestimating the intelligence of the people. They should stop misleading them with false claims.”

He also questioned the BJP’s repeated claim that the state is financially bankrupt. “If we’re bankrupt, then how have we managed to allocate ₹25,000 crore for irrigation this year alone?” he asked, highlighting the substantial investments being made in agriculture and irrigation development.

Further addressing the media and public from the stage, he instructed officials to release water into all canals immediately, as all reservoirs in the state are full thanks to good monsoon rains. “It’s a blessed year. May this rainfall and harvest continue, with the blessings of Mother Cauvery and Chamundeshwari,” he said after offering prayers.

Reflecting on criticism made in 2023 about his government’s “inauspicious” timing due to drought, Siddaramaiah retorted, “Now, for two consecutive years, Karnataka has seen bountiful rain and successful crops. What do those same critics say now?”

He also revealed that ₹3,000 crore has been granted to the Cauvery Development Corporation this year, accusing previous governments of failing to provide any funds to the corporation during their tenure.

In a final appeal, Siddaramaiah told the people of Karnataka, “Don’t be misled by lies. Judge us by our actions. We’ve ensured subsidies, uninterrupted supply of seeds and fertilizers to our farmers. Unlike previous regimes, we never denied assistance or opened fire on those demanding seeds.” The Chief Minister concluded his speech with a vision of hope and governance, “We don’t care how long we’re in power — what matters is the legacy we leave behind. Let our work speak for us.”