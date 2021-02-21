Panchamasali quota: Yatnal puts BSY on notice

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal warned Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of severe repercussions if the Panchamasali community's demand for its inclusion in the 2A reservation category was not met by the end of the budget session.

Speaking at a massive convention at Palace Grounds in the city, organised by Panchamasalis on Sunday, Yatnal said "this movement will continue until our demands are fulfilled by the government. If you don't concede the demand by the end of the session, the Lingayat community will continue the movement and finally this community will send Yediyurappa home. So CM will have to respond to the 2A reservation demands when the legislative session resumes on March 4." Panchamasalis, a sect of the dominant Lingayats, are among several politically influential communities in the State such as Kurubas, Vokkaligas and Valmikis who have sought increase in the existing reservations. Panchamasalis are categorised in 3B subdivision under the Backward Class (BC) category and are demanding inclusion in the 2A subdivision which gives them 15% reservation in education and employment. Yediyurappa has referred the matter to the State Backward Classes Commission and has assured that he will do everything within his power as he faces pressure from the sub-sect, who like others Lingayats, have firmly backed him and the BJP in Karnataka for at least the last two decades.

"When it came to your caste, you gave it. Why are you not giving us? Let us know if you cannot fulfil (our demands). We know how to take it. If you continue this drama, two ministers from the community (CC Patil and Murugesh Nirani) and chairpersons of boards and corporations should resign," Yatnal thundered, accusing Yediyurappa of turning a blind eye to petitions on revising the reservation status of several other communities.

Yatnal has not let go of a single opportunity to launch a broadside against Yediyurappa since he was denied a cabinet berth has been issued a show-cause notice by the BJP for repeated attacks on the CM and his family as well as talking about a change in leadership in the State.

Defying the show-cause notice, Basangouda continues his salvo against the CM, and claims that no one can shut his mouth by issuing a notice. "No one can shut me up by issuing notices. If you think you can shut me up, you would be forced to vacate your chair," Yatnal said to loud roars from the thousands gathered at the rally. Thousands participated in the rally, holding flags and screaming "Jai Panchamasali", in what the seers described as "a show of strength."

In the event disrupted by rains, Mines and Geology Minister Nirani and Small Scale Industries Minister CC Patil were jeered by the crowd during their address, forcing seers Jayamrutyunjaya Swami and Vachananda swami to discipline the crowd.

"If the government does not include our community in the 2A reservation category for government jobs and educational seats, we will intensify our agitation and lay siege to the State Secretariat," Panchamasali seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami warned.

Over a lakh of the politically dominant community's members reached the city since Saturday from Kudalasangama in the state's Bagalkot district after a 37-day march (padayatra) in support of their demand.