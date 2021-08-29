Parents donate brain-dead youth's organs, save 2 lives

Bengaluru: Two green corridors were arranged for the speedy delivery of a donor's liver from a patient in Hyderabad to Bengaluru on Saturday.



The liver of a 19-year-old brain-dead youth has given a new lease of life to a patient. Mahesh (name changed) who was admitted to Kalaburgi Chirayu Hospital with injuries he suffered after an accidental fall on August 24 passed away on Saturday. His family immediately came forward to donate his organs.

After the patient was declared dead, doctors at Aster RV Hospital quickly reached out to Kalaburgi Chirayu Hospital to receive the donor organ. A 24-year-old patient at Aster RV Hospital suffering from Hepatitis B virus has been waiting for a donor liver for the past 5-6 months. A team of medical experts comprising Dr Karthik S, Laparoscopic surgeon along with nurses and technicians were sent to Kalaburgi Chirayu Hospital where the patient was declared brain-dead.

The retrieval process was completed in a matter of 2.5 hours and the hospital received the organ at 3:30 pm on August 28. Two green corridors were arranged for speedy delivery. One for the organ to be transported from the hospital to Hyderabad airport and another one for transportation from Bengaluru airport to Aster RV Hospital.

The organ transplantation team at Aster RV Hospital led by Dr Rajiv Lochan conducted the transplantation process on the patient and the cadaver organ donation was performed in association with Jeevasarthakathe, the State's nodal agency that facilitates cadaver organ donations.