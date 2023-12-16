Parliament attack case: 'Siddaramaiah conspiring against Pratap Simha to ensure victory of his son'

Bengaluru: BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Lehar Singh Siroya charged on Saturday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hatched a conspiracy against BJP MP Pratap Simha in connection with the Parliament smoke attack case to ensure the victory of his son in Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to media in New Delhi, Lahar Singh stated that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has been trapped. CM Siddaramaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra is going to contest from Mysuru-Kodagu MP seat. "The conspiracy is hatched in a planned manner against Pratap Simha to ensure the victory of his (CM Siddaramaiah) son,” he stated.

'Urban naxals' took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. CM Siddaramaiah is ensuring the growth of urban naxals. “The Congress leaders had staged a protest just 15 minutes after the smoke attack in the Parliament. This clearly shows conspiracy against Pratap Simha,” he said.

CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders are demanding action against Pratap Simha for issuing passes to attend the Lok Sabha proceedings for the two accused in the smoke attack case. The party is also alleging close connection of Pratap Simha with accused Manoranjan D.

The Congress has demanded that his office should be seized and he must be kept under suspension. The Karnataka Congress has also written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla objecting to his inaction in this regard.