Patna Municipal Corporation officials visit BBMP

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) had representatives from Patna Municipal Corporation and GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit) officials to learn about the solid waste management and the civic management on Thursday.



A meeting was held with representatives of Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) and GIZ officials about the functioning of the corporation and solid waste management under the chairmanship of Special Commissioner (Finance) Jayaram Raipur, BBMP.

Under NAMA facility fund-’Waste Solutions for a circular Economy in India’ project GIZ officials and representatives of Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) were briefed on solid waste management by BBMP.

The Special Commissioner Jayaram Raipur briefed the PMC representatives about the history of the corporation in the beginning. Then he gave information about the solid waste management of the corporation. He praised the progress of Bangalore, the bio-methanation, composting unit implemented by BBMP and informed that solid waste management unit in Patna Municipal Corporation will be provided with comfortable cabin facility for the municipal workers.

In the said meeting Patna Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Sheela Irani, IPS. Patna Municipal Corporation Ward Councillors Satish Kumar and Kailash Prasad Yadav, Patna Municipal Junior Engineers, GIZ Officials, Corporation Joint Commissioner (Ghanatyajya) Parashuram Shinnakar and other officials were present.