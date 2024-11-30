PhD awarded for research on Dalit autobiographies

Bengaluru: Dr Gautam C, Assistant Professor in the Department of English at Jyothy Institute of Commerce and Management, has been awarded a Ph.D. in English by Presidency University. The honor was conferred during the university’s 7th Annual Convocation, held on November 29, 2024.

Dr Gautam’s research, titled “Epistemological Reading of Dalit Autobiographies: History, Literature, and Politics,” delves into the themes of history, literature, and politics in Dalit autobiographies through the lens of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s insights. His work was guided by Dr. Narasimhamurthy S.V., Associate Professor in the Department of English at Presidency University.

A staunch believer in the Indian Constitution, Dr. Gautam is also known for his close association with prominent Dalit writers such as Siddalingaiah and Aravind Malagatti. In addition to his academic contributions, he has actively participated in various initiatives aimed at promoting social and economic justice, furthering the ideals of equality and empowerment. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Dr. Gautam’s academic career and underscores his dedication to exploring and uplifting Dalit voices in literature and society.