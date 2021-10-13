Physical Education To Restart, Compensation Provided For Academic Loss

Weekend sessions are being considered by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education to make up for lost academic days, since the minister has ruled out any curriculum changes.



Physical education sessions for primary grades will restart on October 21, according to the department. Owing of the delay in starting classes due to Covid-19, and in order to complete the curriculum, the department is contemplating holding special lessons on Saturdays and Sundays, particularly for grades 10 and 12.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh mentioned that there have been no plans to reduce the syllabus this year. On Saturdays and Sundays, if required, they will hold special classes. Stakeholders, which include private school administrators and government schoolteachers, had called for the syllabus to be cut.

The minister also stated that the Department of Pre-University Education will hold bridging courses for PUC-2 students this year to compensate for the prior year's syllabus cuts. However, off icials from the department indicated a decision on weekend sessions will be made soon.

The Karnataka Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools requested the minister to act in the best interests of kids.