Physician dies during duty

Udupi: A physician from Hebri in Udupi district, Dr. Shashikala (60), passed away on Wednesday afternoon due to a cardiac arrest while attending to a patient in the outpatient department at the districtgovernment hospitalin Ajjarakad. Dr. Shashikala, who served as a medical officer in the department of medicine, officially retired in February 2023. However, her dedicated service was extended beyond retirement due to a shortage of doctors at the hospital.

Sources indicate that, post-retirement, Dr. Shashikala had been requested to continue her duty to provide medical care to patients. Returning to duty just two months prior, on Wednesday around 3 pm, she collapsed while attending to a patient in the OPD. Swiftly taken to the emergency ward, unfortunately, she had already succumbed. Dr. Shashikala leaves behind two daughters, both of whom are married and reside in Sirsi and Mumbai.

Colleagues mentioned that Dr. Shashikala appeared entirely normal until Wednesday noon while actively treating patients. The sudden and unexpected nature of her collapse has left the medical community in shock. Despite being in good health, her demise adds to a series of unexpected deaths due to heart attacks that Udupi has witnessed over the past few months.