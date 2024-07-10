Platform 65 Celebrates Anniversary with Special Offers and Community Initiatives

Bengaluru: Platform 65, India’s largest toy train-themed restaurant, celebrated a special anniversary at its Bannerghatta branch in Bangalore. As part of the festivities, customers received a surprise gift on billing of Rs. 1000 or more, adding an extra touch of joy to their dining experience.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Platform 65 has successfully completed a community-driven plantation program by Mr Sai Sunkara, Corporate Executive Director and team Plaform65. Our restaurant‘s emphasising commitment to environmental sustainability and community welfare by planting trees in restaurant surroundings is our way of giving back to our community.

The Managing Director and Founder of Platform 65, Sadgun said, “Celebrating our anniversary with both our loyal customers and the community is a momentous occasion for us. We believe in creating an experience that goes beyond just dining. By encouraging initiatives like planting trees, we aim to demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship and inspire others to make a positive difference.”

“We were thrilled to celebrate our anniversary with our valued customers and give back to the community,” said Himabindu, Executive Director, Platform65, Bangalore. “This surprise gift offer reflect our gratitude and responsibility towards our customers. At Platform 65, we aim to create not just a delightful dining experience but also a positive impact on our surroundings. By planting trees, we hope to contribute to a greener future and inspire others to join us in making a positive impact.”

The Executive Director, RR Nagar branch, Mahesh added, “Our goal was to make the celebration memorable for our customers while contributing to a greener and healthier environment with our Platform 65. We believe that every small effort counts and aim to encourage the community to participate in environmental conservation activities. We hope our initiative will inspire others to go greener in their surroundings.”

The anniversary celebration also saw the presence of esteemed guests who joined in recognising the invaluable contributions of Platform 65’s employees and patrons. This memorable event underscores Platform 65's commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience and fostering strong community ties.