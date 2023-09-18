Pollution a leading cause of cardiovascular diseases in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The state capital, which is known as IT-BT hub, Silicon City, Garden City and is home to one and a half crore people, is facing the problem of pollution. As a result, air pollution has led to deadly diseases.



Air pollution in Bengaluru is increasing year by year. Even though the Karnataka Pollution Control Board, BBMP has implemented many measures, the level of pollution has increased by 60%.

This year air pollution is even higher as compared to August 2022. Due to this, most of the Bangaloreans are facing health issues and visiting the hospital due to asthma, allergy, breathing problem, lung problem, new type of viral fever, eye problem.

It has been learned from the sources of the Directorate of Medical Education that the decline in air quality has doubled the incidence of respiratory and heart related diseases among children, elderly and pregnant women.

Bengaluru City has more than 4 times the pollution limit set by WHO. The Greenpeace India survey revealed that the amount of dust particles and nitrogen dioxide was 1.4 times higher than the safe level. A study conducted by the National Institute of Advanced Studies has confirmed that thousands of people die every year due to various diseases due to increase in particulate matter.

There are a total of 7 air pollution monitoring units at various locations in Bengaluru. Located in residential, commercial, mixed areas, quiet areas, these units continuously monitor Bengaluru’s air quality. According to this, if the air quality index (AQI) crosses above 201, it affects health.

In August 2022, Mysore road had an ACI of 104 to 108 percent for just 2 days. 11 days AQI was moderate in HSR layout. Apart from this, pollution was stable across the city in August 2022. However, in August 2023, the ACI has increased to a maximum of 125 in Jayanagar, 135 in HSR layout, 112 in Kengeri, 103 in Kasthuri Nagar, and 93 in Mysore Road.

Surveys have revealed that in the last 4 years, road dust pollution has increased by 60% due to the increase in the number of vehicles, increasing population, more buildings than the limit, dumping of garbage everywhere, increase in industries. If the body is exposed to pollutants for a long time, there will be an increased risk of long-term diseases like lung cancer, problems in the blood vessels of the heart, and reduced lung function.

What should be done to prevent pollution?

Promotion of electric vehicles, giving more preference to public transport, measures to control industrial emissions, proper management of wastes and plant more and nurture trees.