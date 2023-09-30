Pontiff, ministers received life threatening letter

Belagavi: Nijagunananda Swamiji of Bailur Nishkala Mandap in Bailhongal Taluk, in Belagavi district has recently become the target of a death threat. On September 20, Swamiji received another life-threatening letter from an anonymous sender. Shockingly, this letter not only targeted him but also mentioned the names of three state ministers.

The threatening letter explicitly mentions Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Dinesh Gundurao, and Priyank Kharge, alongside Swamiji. In a chilling message, the sender wrote, "Nijagunananda, know that the letter I have written is a love letter or a a death note, I'm not kidding you. Your death will come before your eyes in the event of sin that you organize. You are a demon in human form. You are a demon who insults the gods of Hinduism. Are you standing at the end of your life? There is no other way but to kill you. No one can avoid the slaughter of evil demons like you."

The letter further goes on to name other prominent figures such as writers SG Siddaramaiah, K. Marulasiddappa, Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Prof. Bhagavan, Prof. Mahesh Chandra, BT Lalithanayak, actor Chetan, and actor Prakashraj. It challenges these individuals, along with Ministers Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarakiholi, Dinesh Gundurao, Dwarkanath, Devanur Mahadeppa, and BL Venu, asking if they are aware of their parentage.

The sender questions, "Do you have the courage to say that what fanatical Muslims, Pakistanis, and terrorists have done is wrong? Do you have the courage to say that what Pak dogs are doing is wrong while staying inside the country? If you have courage, then tell me; otherwise, count your last days."

Police said and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the sender of these threatening letters.