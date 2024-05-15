DoT selects 144 participants for its 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which comes under the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology, on Wednesday, announced the selected participants for Stage 1 of the 'Sangam: Digital Twin with AI-Driven Insights Initiative'.

Launched in February this year, the initiative, which aims to revolutionise infrastructure planning and design by leveraging digital twin technology to create precise, dynamic models of physical environments, has selected 144 participants so far.

"This innovative approach enables real-time insights and predictive analytics, significantly enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of infrastructure projects," the department said.

DoT also mentioned that the Sangam initiative aims to address complex challenges by "integrating telecommunications, computational technologies, sensing, and imaging to create comprehensive digital replicas of physical assets".

The initiative has attracted a vibrant array of 112 organisations and 32 individuals, which includes -- industry giants, innovative startups, and leading academic institutions.

"These participants bring a wealth of technological expertise spanning unified data platforms, advanced AI modelling, immersive AR/VR applications, and sophisticated scenario planning," DoT said.

Seeing the potential for wider participation, the department has extended the deadline for the Expression of Interest (EoI) submissions to June 25, 2024.

In addition, DoT said that it will soon announce networking events under the Sangam initiative, aimed at promoting knowledge sharing, partnership formation, exploration and articulation of use cases with a focus on feasibility, scalability and integration of cutting-edge technologies to further the initiative's goals.