Slovak PM Fico shot during public interaction, condition unclear

Bratislava: Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has taken his central European country to a neutral stance on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, was shot and wounded on Wednesday as he interacted with the public after a government meeting, reports said.

The incident occurred in Handlova town, around 180 km northeast of Bratislava, as per local media reports.

Multiple shots were fired at him and at least one hit him, RT reported, citing Slovakia’s TA3 News.

Fico collapsed and was carried to a car by his security detail, it said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unclear.

The suspect was restrained by police and arrested, Slovakian newspaper Dennik N reported. Video footage purportedly showed officers pinning the attacker to the ground after the shooting.

A witness told Dennik N that she heard three or four shots, saw the PM fall to the ground, and claimed he suffered wounds on his head and chest, the BBC reported.

President Zuzana Caputova, who has clashed with the PM over his Ukraine policy, condemned the "brutal and reckless" attack on Fico, and wished him "a lot of strength at this critical moment".

Fico, who returned to office after serving two stints as Prime Minister from 2006 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2018, halted the previous policy of military aid to Kiev and called for a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine.