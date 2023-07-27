Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?

Bengaluru/ Mangaluru: The GST Council has cut the GST on the snacks served in the Multiplexes, but the concessionaires at the multiplexes are not aware of it and are still overcharging for the snacks. A Tub of popcorn at Rs. 660, a small Pepsi at Rs. 220, and a couple of Samosas at Rs. 120. Following the tweet by Tridip K Mandal on July 2, the PVR had decided to cut down the prices, but on Wednesday, the PVR, which is exhibiting the Hollywood Blockbuster Oppenheimer, charged Rs. 330 for a small carton of popcorn and Rs. 660 for a bucket. A small carton of popcorn holds 55 grams of popcorn, and double that in a bucket. The cine-goers are asking why it is so expensive.

The multiplexes have killed the business of single-screen exhibitors, the concessionaires there used to keep their prices of snacks in check. Now at the multiplexes, the lower middle-class people also want to see films but find the snacks far too much for them to buy for their children.

The allure of cinema has long captivated the hearts of the common movie-goers in Karnataka, much like anywhere else in the country. But amidst the grandeur of plush multiplexes and captivating movies lies an issue that has left a bitter aftertaste - the exorbitant prices of snacks and beverages. As movie enthusiasts flock to the theatres, they find themselves torn between indulging in the pleasures of cinema and grappling with guilt over the escalating expenses of food and beverages. But winds of change are blowing, and the recent actions taken by Maharashtra to rationalize F&B earnings in multiplexes have sparked hope and curiosity among Karnataka's cinephiles. The question on everyone's minds - will Karnataka follow suit?

The Middle-Class Conundrum

For middle-class moviegoers, a visit to the multiplex is a double-edged sword. The joy of watching a film on the big screen is tempered by the anxiety of the snack counter's extravagant prices. Families find themselves forced to break the bank to buy snacks that often cost more than their movie tickets. The middle class, though craving the luxurious experience of multiplexes, is left disheartened by the steep costs of popcorn and colas.

The Maharashtra Catalyst

Maharashtra's recent directive to multiplexes has acted as a catalyst for change. From August 1st, moviegoers in Maharashtra can bring snacks from outside into the multiplexes, a move that aims to eliminate dual pricing and exorbitant rates at the snack counters. This decision has garnered attention and intrigue, leaving movie enthusiasts in Karnataka wondering why their state cannot follow a similar path.

Karnataka's Turning Point

Karnataka's cinephiles have started to raise their voices, seeking equity in cinema experiences. Talks between the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce and Industry, stakeholders, and consumer associations are underway, sparked by concerns expressed by the public and fringe groups. While the multiplexes in Karnataka are lauded as some of the best in the country, the high prices at snack counters have acted as a dampener on the moviegoers' enthusiasm.

A Glimpse into the Future

As the discussions continue, the Karnataka government contemplates the potential impact of Maharashtra's move. Could this be a game-changer for the state's movie enthusiasts? If the government follows in Maharashtra's footsteps, it could herald a new era of cinema experiences, making it more accessible and enjoyable for the common man. Cinephiles eagerly wait for an official government order, curious to see if Karnataka will blaze its trail towards a more affordable cinematic journey.

In the realm of cinema, where dreams come alive on the silver screen, the journey should be enchanting for every moviegoer, irrespective of their economic condition. Maharashtra's decision to rationalize F&B earnings has ignited hope among Karnataka's cinephiles, eager for a fairer and more affordable cinematic experience. As the public interest litigation in Maharashtra challenges the ban on outside snacks, Karnataka's cinephiles watch keenly, anticipating a similar transformation in their state. Until then, they wait with bated breath, hopeful for a future where a trip to the movies won't leave a dent in their wallets.