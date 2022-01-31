Pothole on road kills teacher; locals blame civic authorities

Bengaluru: A 38-year-old women Sharmila was killed in a road accident in Anjana Nagar, Byadarahalli on Sunday. The accident occurred when the teacher, Sharmila, was riding a two-wheeler. There are more potholes in the Byadarahalli main road connecting Magadi. Sharmila, who was riding in a two-wheeler, fell on the road due to a pothole. It is said that the goods vehicle plying on the same road ran over Sharmila at the time of accident.The goods driver, Madesh, has been arrested. A case has been registered against him at Byadarahalli Station, a police official said.Is the pothole on the road cause of the accident? Or is it something else? The police officer said that the reason for the accident will be known from the investigation.



Locals, who were at the scene of the accident, alleged that the pothole was the main reason for the accident. Despite many appeals, the authorities have not taken any action to close the pothole. AamAadmi Party (AAP) activists staged a protest on Monday, at the scene of the accident, and condemned the death of the teacher.

AAP president Prithvi Reddy addressing the protest at the accident site said' This is not the first time motorists have fallen victim to potholes. Such events would continue to recur if we all keep quiet and watch. State government, local legislator, BBMP and BWSSB should be held responsible for the accident'.

AAP's senior leader and former MLA HD Basavaraju said, "Chief Minister BasavarajaBommai has failed to protect the lives of civilians"

Detention of AAP leaders

Police have arrested AAP leaders and filed a case against them for protesting against the death of teacher Sharmila. Joint Commissioner of Police Department arrived at the station and held talks with the leaders. Party President Prithvi Reddy, HD Basavaraju, Mohan Dasari, BT Naganna, Jagdish V Sham, Channappa Gowda, Suresh Rathod, Dr. Satish Kumar, Satish Gowda Myrtunjaya, SuhasiniPaniraj and other leaders were arrested.

The AamAadmi Party has lodged a complaint at the police station against MLA ST Somashekhar, BBMP chief commissioner and MD BWSSB. A case has been filed on charges of negligence causing death of people.