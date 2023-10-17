Power woes in Bengaluru rural dist affect agriculture, weaving

Bengaluru: Power outages in Bengaluru rural district are causing severe problems for agriculture, weaving, and other industries. Without adequate power supply, the progress of various sectors is being set back, and people are demanding that the government take necessary action.

The district is famous for agriculture, weaving, and industry. It has more than 70,000 hectares of agricultural land and vast areas of horticulture crops. The power loom industry in the district, which employs over 16,500 weavers, is significantly impacted by the erratic power supply. Notably, areas like Doddaballapur have thousands of families dependent on weaving for their livelihoods, making this shortage particularly dire for local communities. Weavers are now experiencing daily power cuts of 3-4 hours, with no certainty as to when the electricity will return.

This has resulted in a marked decrease in saree production, with weavers who could typically produce two sarees a day now struggling to complete even one. Overall, saree production has plummeted by approximately 50%, severely impacting the incomes of these skilled artisans. has resulted in a decline in the production of woven sarees. This is hitting the income of the weavers.

The hotel and bakery industry is also affected by the power outages. The work there is also getting hampered. Prasad, the owner of a hotel, said that due to the daily power cut, work is also becoming hectic. Electricity supply companies say that power supply is becoming a problem in the background of declining power generation. This is causing problems for industry, agriculture, weaving, and students as well. Due to this, even in the villages, electricity is not continuously supplied.

Farmers and weavers have appealed to the government to take necessary action to improve the power supply. The Raitha Sangha is preparing to hold a protest in Doddaballapur to demand adequate power supply.

