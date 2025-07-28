Prabhakar Boré Gowda makes Kollywood debut with ‘Accused’

Bengaluru: Another promising talent from the Kannada industry is making waves beyond state borders. Prabhakar Boré Gowda, a well-known face in Kannada television, has officially stepped into the Tamil film industry (Kollywood) with the upcoming action-thriller “Accused”, where he plays the lead antagonist.

Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, ‘Accused’ features an ensemble cast including Udhay, Yogi Babu, Ajmal, and Janvika. Prabhakar, who plays the film’s main villain, is confident that this project will mark a turning point in his career. The film is set for a worldwide release on August 1, and its trailer has already received widespread appreciation, building strong buzz around his Tamil debut.

Hailing from Mandya, Prabhakar has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades, beginning his journey with a passion for theatre after completing his engineering in Bengaluru. He underwent theatre training and acted in numerous stage productions before becoming a household name on the Kannada small screen, appearing in over 5,000 episodes.

Some of his most popular Kannada serials include Kapicheste, Kunkuma Bhagya, Soundarya Lahari, Mangalya, and the long-running Punyakoti, which alone had over 2,000 episodes. His role in the show Baduku was a breakthrough, running successfully for six years, while his performance in Mane Ondu Mooru Bagilu as a negative character was also well received.

Initially cast in a lead role by A.G. Sheshadri for ‘Punyakoti’, Prabhakar later became a go-to actor for lead and character roles in multiple serials. Despite his busy schedule in TV and a parallel business venture, he felt drawn toward cinema and gradually transitioned to films.

His film debut came with a negative role in Kariya 2. He then shared screen space with the late Sanchari Vijay in Aham Brahmasmi and featured in several other films, mostly in villainous roles — a genre he continues to enjoy. His recent performance as an antagonist in Rudra Garuda Purana was widely appreciated.

Now, with ‘Accused’, Prabhakar’s career enters a new phase. The film is content-driven and action-packed, and Prabhakar feels privileged to have worked with experienced technicians and senior artists. The positive feedback from industry insiders and Tamil directors who have seen his performance in the trailer has already opened up fresh opportunities in Kollywood.

With a strong foundation in theatre, a proven track record in television, and now a promising start in Tamil cinema, Prabhakar Boré Gowda is hoping to make a lasting mark in the South Indian film industry — joining the growing list of Kannada actors expanding their horizons across languages.