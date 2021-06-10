Pride of Bengaluru: IISc, IIMB get top rankings   

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's two reputed universities -- Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB) have been ranked number one by international agencies. IISc has got the honour for research.



The coveted QS World University Rankings said the Indian Institute of Science was rated the world's top research university as per the citations per faculty indicator. The IISc secured a perfect score of 100 out of 100 for the citations per faculty (CPF) metric in the analysis by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). For the QS World University Rankings, institutions and universities were judged on six indicators-- academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

This year, rankings listed the world's top 1,300 universities - 145 more than in the last year's edition, which can be found in 97 locations. Of 13,000 institutions, 6,415 were found eligible for the survey analysis, and 1,705 were assessed for the final table. The results accounted for the distribution and performance of 14.7 million academic papers published between 2015 and 2019, and the 96 million citations received by those papers. They also accounted for the expert opinions of over 1,30,000 academic faculty and over 75,000 employers.

Among other top performers, IIT-Madras has risen 20 places, and now ranked joint-255th, which is its highest position since 2017. IIT-Kharagpur is ranked 280th, while IIT Guwahati (joint-395th) enters the global top-400 for the first time ever.

Another institution from the Karnataka capital that featured at the top in its respective category is the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore. It has been ranked the top B-school in India, third time in a row, in Business & Management Studies, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Reacting to this, IIMB Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan stated, "This is certainly a huge achievement for IIMB, and I want to extend my gratitude to everyone who made this possible. We have scored well in Academic Reputation and H-Index Citation parameters and this reflects our efforts in ensuring academic excellence in the subject and research capabilities in the domain. I would also like to congratulate all other institutions recognised by QS Ranking."

The QS World University Rankings by Subject considers employer reputation, academic reputation and research impact to rate institutions globally. The Business & Management Studies subject, offered by IIM Bangalore, has secured high ratings in all three categories, making IIMB the best B-School in India.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday congratulated the IISc for being adjudged top in the world by an international agency. "Congratulations to IISc Bangalore on being ranked the world's top research university in the QS World University Rankings. Imparting world-class education & facilitating cutting-edge research in science, technology, and engineering, IISc makes every Indian proud."