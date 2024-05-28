Private schools in Bengaluru hike fees by 10 to 15%

Bengaluru: Some schools in Bengaluru have already started enrollment and some schools have raised fees by 30%. Some other schools have hiked fees by at least 15 to 20 percent. Meanwhile, some schools are now pushing to pay the entire fee in one installment. Parents are frustrated with this strategy of private schools.

The academic activity for the year 2024-25 has started and parents are worried to see the fee increase while enrolling their children in private schools. Meanwhile, now some private schools have started insisting to pay in one installment. In private schools, the fee is Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, and the parents are worried that private schools are insisting to pay this fee in one installment.

Earlier parents were allowed to pay the fee in three to four installements. Parents do not pay fees in middle of the academic year. Now, the parents are insisted to pay the entire fee as if they change the school and don’t pay the fee then it will be a loss. Some schools are also offering loans to those who cannot pay their fees. But the parents are tensed as to how they can pay the fee of two lakhs in one go, said Yoganand, chairman of the parents’ coordination committee.

Although the schools are ready to increase the fees, only the education department seems to be silent. Private schools are trying to stop the children from joining other schools by charging lakhs of fees. This should be prevented. And Child Rights Commission Chairman Nagana Goud has urged the school education department to issue notices to schools that put pressure on children and parents.

It seems that only the management board of private schools is wrong with the parents. Some schools are bankrupt and parents go to such schools.

Parents should be careful first. Earlier there was an option to pay the fee in installments. Sasikumar, general secretary of the Union of Private Schools, said that the same opportunity should be given.

On the whole, it is unfortunate that only the private educational institutions, regardless of what, have increased the fees in the current year compared to the last year, and have yet to pay lakhs of rupees in one installment.