Products recognised with Karnataka's identity will be made available under one roof

Bengaluru: Two exclusive stores meant for selling products recognised with Karnataka's identity manufactured by state owned enterprises will be set up at Kempe Gowda International Airport by April.

Large and Medium medium Industries minister MB Patil who chaired the meeting in presence of BIAL officials on Saturday stated this. The showrooms which will be named as "Kalaloka" will house the products of Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited (KSDL), Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), Coffee Board and LIDKAR.

Traditional products such as Channapatna toys, Ilakal sarees, Lambani embroidered attires will also be made available at the stores.

The sales stores will be set up at Domestic and International Departure zones of terminal 2 and required parcel of spaces each measuring 180 sq mts. have been identified.

This is intended to make available the products recognised with State's identity for customers at the airport under one roof, Patil explained.

Steps would be taken for global standard branding of products considering the customers at the airport and Industries Department would monitor the process, Minister stated.

Though Coffe Board would come under the ambit of the central government, Coffee of local flavours would be made available to drink. In addition to this, homegrown varieties of coffee powder will be sold at the stores.

Industries Department Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, KSDL MD Prashant, BIAL Deputy Chairman Venkataraman, and KSMCA MD Siddalingappa Pujar were present.