Progress is not possible if the DCs assume that they are Maharajas: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that development and progress are not possible if the Deputy Commissioners assume that they are Maharajas. He instructed both politicians and officers to remember that they are public servants and must serve the people.

He was addressing the meeting of Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers, and in-charge secretaries held at Conference Hall, Vidhana Soudha on Monday. “DCs, SPs, and CEOs should work proactively and in coordination to effectively deliver government programmes and projects to the common people. Only then can the concerns of the government reach the people can be achieved,” he said.

Work for dengue control in the state on a war footing. The Chief Minister instructed that DCs and DHOs must hold regular meetings with taluk-level officials and work expeditiously. Action has been taken against lower-level officers for their indifference, negligence, and dereliction of duty until now. The Chief Minister warned that from today onwards, he will also hold senior officials accountable and take action.

DCs and CEOs should work diligently with comprehensive information about their district at their fingertips. Only then can progress and development be seen. The government should become more effective based on the experience of politicians and officers. Compared to how officers performed their work 40 years ago, today’s performance shows that the executive and legislature are not working more efficiently and qualitatively. It’s a sorry state of affairs. Development and law and order are complementary. Without one, there cannot be the other. Don’t forget that Karnataka is a model state in good governance. The onus is on you to continue this feat.

Before going to any district, district officers should know comprehensive information about the district along with the human development indexes of the respective districts. The Chief Minister mentioned that there has been a decline in the SSLC results in some districts; it is commendable that copying has been completely stopped this time. But the claim that the results have fallen only because of this is not correct. Are DCs, CEOs, and Secretaries responsible or not? One should introspect and try to improve the situation. DDPI, DC, and CEO should hold meetings, discuss, and give instructions to improve the situation.

Around 15-20,000 applications are received in the Janaspandana programme. If you have worked properly at local level, why do so many people come to me? Are DCs and CEOs here to forward the applications to the Janaspandana programme and wash their hands off? Who will resolve the issues? The Chief Minister asked bitterly why they were here. People have come to me saying that you did not provide solutions. He warned that if public grievances are not disposed of positively and qualitatively, action against you is certain.