Protect drought compensation to farmers from loan adjustments by banks: K'taka BJP leader

Bengalur: Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Friday accused the Congress government of letting the banks take away the drought compensation amount meant to save their families in these difficult times.

Speaking to reporters here, the Leader of Opposition, Ashoka slammed the Congress government, calling it anti-farmer and accused it of lacking empathy. He criticized the government for letting the banks take away the MGNREGA payments and farmers' pensions as adjustments against their loans.

He demanded that CM Siddaramaiah should direct the district commissioners to instruct banks not to use the deposited money to recover loans. "If the banks do not comply, CM Siddaramaiah should announce a waiver of farmers’ loans," he said.

The Central government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has released Rs 3,454 crore for drought relief. However, Ashoka alleged that the Congress government, led by CM Siddaramaiah, has not released its share. He accused the state government of failing to ensure the Central relief package reached the farmers.

Ashoka claimed that the state government had turned a blind eye while banks were using the relief amount to recover loans. He added that now, banks are also taking the pension and MGNREGA payments, leaving farmers without money as they suffer the consequences of the worst drought.

Ashoka pointed out that the previous BJP government had released a double relief package to farmers, with both Central and state contributions. He criticized the current government, claiming that the treasury was empty and that CM Siddaramaiah was preoccupied with counting the remaining funds.

Ashoka urged the state government to announce a compensation of Rs 5,000 per acre. He also warned that without this support, the state will face higher inflation this year.