Puneeth Rajkumar fan commits suicide to donate eyes

Bengaluru: A Puneeth Raj Kumar fan committed suicide on Sunday to donate his eyes like Puneeth.



The deceased identified as Rajendra (40), a native of Shyanu Boganahalli near Bannerghatta in Anekal taluk. It is said that Rajendra was hard fan of Puneeth , was upset after death of actor. On Sunday he was telling repeatedly to his family members that Puneeth donated his eyes and praising him. In the afternoon he hung himself to the roof of house and in a death note he informed to donate his eyes. He was married just last year. Bannerghatta police registered a case and investigating.