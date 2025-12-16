QS I-GAUGE’s Institution of Happiness survey highlights huge improvements in campus facilities, academic freedom, emotional support

Bengaluru: With mental health and well-being of students and teachers emerging as crucial components of a healthy and productive society, educational institutions are increasingly aware of the need to focus more on these aspects, reflecting the changing needs of the Indian education sector.

Bangalore headquartered QS I-GAUGE, the highly acclaimed independent education rating system for Indian institutions, has come out with a survey as part of its Institution of Happiness (IOH) project, providing schools, colleges and universities with an opportunity to assess the happiness and well-being of their key stakeholders. Nearly 5.5 lakh people (across 28 States and 8 Union Territories), including students, faculty members, alumni and parents were contacted as part of the extensive survey.

The survey aimed to understand satisfaction levels of students and teachers, parents and alumni and identify practices and initiatives that promote emotional resilience, happiness and overall well-being. The Institution of Happiness survey utilized comprehensive happiness metrics, incorporating feedback from both students and faculty to provide a holistic assessment. The survey insights reveal a positive sentiment toward the Indian education system, but students, parents, teachers, and alumni have also highlighted specific areas for improvement.

“In its third year, the Institution of Happiness survey has expanded its scope to bring greater rigor, depth, and authenticity to the voices of all stakeholders who form the heart of India’s education ecosystem. Our goal is to embed happiness and well-being as a lived culture across every educational institution. I am confident that the insights from this report will fuel a national movement, one that creates campuses where every student’s smile reflects confidence, optimism, and genuine happiness,” said Ravin Nair, Managing Director of QS I-GAUGE.

Details of the survey:

Higher education

67% of students from the higher education segment rated emotional and mental support at campus as excellent, indicating that awareness drives, approachable staff, and counselling services have proved to be effective in recent times. A few of them however expressed a need for a more proactive and routine well-being practice integrated into daily campus life rather than as occasional special initiatives.

Academic stress remained a common theme across the survey, driven by workload rhythm, personal challenges, and relationship-related pressures. Yet, 43% of the students reported no stress or anxiety, showing that campuses have made rapid strides in this regard. The rest of them experienced it often or at times, showing that emotional pressure was woven into academic routines. Academic workload, limited opportunities for leisure or rest, personal or family difficulties, and peer or teacher relationship challenges were key stress factors. This highlighted the importance of time-management support, flexible academic environments, and stronger relational practices.

Campus facilities worked well for most students across India. With 78% of students rating the facilities as good, the foundational infrastructure was deemed stable. 84% of students felt safe across campuses, in a significant improvement from the past.

The students’ voices were well-established, the survey found. 70% of the students felt their ideas were consistently heard, indicating a healthy feedback culture. Students who felt unheard highlighted the need for open discussion forums, regular feedback sessions, and clearer avenues for direct participation in decision-making. Greater transparency, the students felt, can strengthen institutional trust alongside a responsive administrative service. 80% of the students found it easy to approach teachers or staff for help, in a significant development.

It was also seen that 72% of the faculty felt comfortable discussing stress with management. Most faculty members felt they were able to raise concerns about workload, well-being, or professional pressures with institutional leaders. This indicated an approachable leadership culture and reasonably accessible communication channels.

84% of the faculty felt their academic freedom was respected, registering a hugely positive sentiment. This showed how far the environment has changed in the recent past.

The alumni, who took part in the survey, remarked that 83% of them received internship opportunities substantially boosting their job profiles. However, a few of them were unable to access them due to inconsistent communication and uneven implementation across programmes.

School education

In the school environment, teachers and staff who were surveyed reported that 96% of the faculty felt safe and comfortable on campus during late hours.

61% of the faculty consistently enjoyed sufficient time and resources. Fluctuation for others indicated the need for smoothening of workload across calendar peaks, clearer deadlines, and reduced last-minute documentation demands. 55% of the faculty reported occasional stress or burnout, suggesting pressure clusters around specific periods and responsibilities. Predictable planning cycles and early escalation routes can reduce recurrent strain, they said.

A huge cross-section (86%) of the faculty found management highly accessible. The faculty felt leadership was approachable and open to dialogue, supporting trust and collaborative problem-solving. Continued emphasis on transparent communication can further strengthen this relationship. 77% of the faculty felt they were treated very fairly in institutional decisions. Most faculty perceived fairness in promotions, workload allocation, and policy formation.

The school students surveyed stated that recognition practices were strong for many. 61% of students reported that their efforts were always acknowledged, supporting motivation and belonging. To ensure equity, recognition should be structured, specific, and consistent so that quieter or less visible students are not overlooked, the students said. While teacher approachability was a strength, a small access gap remained. 58% of the school students reported that academic pressure was the primary cause of mental stress. Over half of stressed students linked their stress to academic pressure or performance expectations. This underscored the importance of balanced assignment scheduling, teacher coordination, and study-skills support to manage academic demands proactively.

Peer support was seen as a major asset, but inclusion must extend to socially isolated learners. Around 56% of the students rated mental and emotional support as excellent, suggesting many felt understood and supported. To strengthen consistency, schools should increase counselling visibility, normalise help-seeking and ensure continuity during high-stress periods.

While future-readiness was an encouraging feature, many still wanted sharper guidance and more exposure. About 52% of the students felt very prepared for future education or careers, indicating meaningful groundwork. The other half felt that schools should strengthen career guidance, skill workshops and opportunities for real-world exposure.

The parents of school students who took part in the survey stated that safety assurance was exceptionally high. About 93% of parents were satisfied with school safety arrangements, reflecting trust in supervision, routines, and safeguarding measures. However, hygiene-related anxieties remained salient for a minority, so tighter washroom upkeep, assured soap-and-water availability, and frequent checks of shared spaces should be treated as non-negotiable daily practice.

Almost 97% of the parents felt their child was safe travelling to and from school, indicating confidence in the transport organisation. Nonetheless, concerns persist about traffic and crowding near entry points, making regulated drop zones, trained marshals, and well-marked pedestrian movement plans critical during arrival and dispersal.

91% of the parents are satisfied with the school's communication. Parents appreciate timely updates about their child’s progress and school events. Strengthening two-way communication may help further engage the remaining group. Further, 89% of the parents felt supported when working with teachers on counselling and development issues. Parents felt included and guided when their children require counselling or additional support. This illustrated strong school–home partnerships that should be sustained and expanded.