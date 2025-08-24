Rahul Gandhi assures support to bike taxi drivers, calls for clear policy framework

Bengaluru: In a significant development for gig workers in Karnataka, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi met representatives of the Karnataka Bike Taxi Welfare Association in New Delhi on Saturday. The delegation, representing over six lakh bike taxi drivers and their families, urged Gandhi to intervene and push for a clear operational policy for bike taxis in the state.

The meeting comes amid growing distress among bike taxi drivers following the suspension of services in Karnataka. The association highlighted the severe livelihood crisis caused by the ban, with many drivers struggling to pay school fees, rent, and vehicle EMIs. Several have been forced into low-paying delivery jobs, lacking stability and dignity.

Rahul Gandhi responded positively to the delegation’s appeal, assuring them of his full support. He emphasized that the right to work with dignity must be protected and promised to raise the issue with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Gandhi also reportedly placed a direct call to the Transport Minister during the meeting, urging swift action.

The association requested that until a formal policy is framed, punitive actions against drivers be halted and services be allowed to resume.

They also proposed adopting the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025, which offer a national framework for safe and legal bike taxi operations.