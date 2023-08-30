Rahul Gandhi Launches Gruha Lakshmi Scheme in Mysuru

Mysuru: The former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched the eagerly awaited Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru on Wednesday. The scheme, designed to provide a monthly financial aid of Rs. 2,000 to women who lead households, was unveiled amidst a gathered audience.

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the attendees, emphasised that the Karnataka government, under the Congress leadership, was steadfast in fulfilling the promises made during the Assembly elections.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with a warm welcome by Lakshmi Hebbalkar, followed by Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, who took the stage. Shivakumar hailed the transformative change witnessed nationwide and attributed it to the people's support for Rahul Gandhi during the Bharath Jodo Yatra. He commended Karnataka's pioneering role in setting an example for the nation through the Karnataka model.

The event also marked the launch of a booklet commemorating the first 100 days of the Congress government's tenure in Karnataka. In a symbolic gesture, Rahul Gandhi initiated the first transfer of Rs. 2,000 to the Gruha Lakshmi scheme beneficiaries using a tablet connected to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Addressing the enthusiastic audience at Maharaja College Ground, Rahul Gandhi underscored Congress' commitment to delivering tangible results and not making empty promises. He lauded the schemes introduced in Karnataka, remarking that they could potentially serve as a blueprint for other states across the country.

“Before the elections, Congress made five guarantees. We mentioned that when Congress promises something, it will be done. When the button on the tablet was pressed, Rs. 2,000 was directly transferred to crores of women across the state,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He further elaborated on the unique focus of these initiatives on women's empowerment. "Our schemes envision a future where no one is left behind. Just as a tree's strength lies in its roots, a state's strength lies in its women," he affirmed.

Highlighting the participatory approach that shaped these schemes, Rahul Gandhi stated, "These initiatives weren't devised by think tanks, but emerged from the stories and struggles of the people of Karnataka during the Bharath Jodo Yatra."

Rahul Gandhi stressed the inclusive nature of these schemes, asserting their potential to positively impact individuals from all strata of society. Drawing from his interactions during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he empathised with the challenges faced by the common man due to inflation and expressed the aim of these schemes to alleviate their burdens.

Criticising the central government, Rahul Gandhi lamented its perceived favouritism towards a select few. "Presently, the Delhi government seems to cater only to billionaires," he quipped.

Following Rahul Gandhi's address, symbolic digital cards, each equipped with a QR code and unique ID, were presented to ten beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC President, echoed Rahul Gandhi's assertion of Congress' commitment to actualising promises and highlighted the unprecedented nature of the guarantees introduced by the Karnataka Congress.

“The guarantees that Congress has given in Karnataka have not been given by any other state in this country. Wherever I go, leaders tell me that they need to implement these schemes in their states too. Today, Congress government is admired by everyone. When we gave these guarantees, Modi and Shah said these are bogus and bankrupt economy. But we have achieved what they criticised,” he stated and gave an exhaustive list of achievements made during Congress tenure.

In a comprehensive speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised the implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and the Karnataka government's dedication to its pledges. He emphasised that this program, offering Rs. 2,000 per beneficiary per month and Rs. 24,000 per year, stands as one of the most substantial welfare schemes in the nation.

“When we implemented the Anna Bhagya scheme, the Central Government did not provide the extra rice grains because it wanted our scheme to fail. But we did not let this denial be a setback. So we gave 5kgs of rice and Rs. 170 as compensation for the other 5 kgs of rice,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah also acknowledged the government's balanced approach in allocating funds for both welfare initiatives and developmental projects. He commended the resilience displayed in the face of challenges and the unwavering commitment to serve the state's population.

He said, “The government has earmarked Rs. 56,000 crore for these schemes. Yet, we have not compromised on providing funding to rural development, and water works among others.”

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, launched simultaneously at 12,000 centres across the state, is set to benefit 1.10 crore registered women. As the fourth promise fulfilled among the five made by the Congress-led government, it joins the ranks of the previously implemented 'Shakti,' 'Gruha Jyothi,' and 'Anna Bhagya' schemes.

इमारत की ताकत उसकी नींव में होती है।



महिलाएं भारत की नींव हैं - देश उनके सशक्तिकरण से ही मज़बूत होगा।



कर्नाटक को दी गई 5 गारंटी में 4, महिलाओं के लिए खास कर बनी हैं। गृहलक्ष्मी योजना, जो बैंक खातों में ₹2000/महीने पहुंचाएगी, महिलाओं के लिए हिन्दुस्तान की सबसे बड़ी मनी… pic.twitter.com/806gBhoMyL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2023



