Raichur upgraded to municipal corporation
Raichur: The government has officially issued a notification upgrading Raichur City Municipality to Raichur Municipal Corporation. The decision to elevate the municipality to a municipal corporation was taken after inviting objections and suggestions from the public. Since no objections were received, the Urban Development Department has now issued the official notification.
The decision was made in a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Kalaburagi, where it was resolved to upgrade Raichur City Municipality to a municipal corporation. Following this, public objections were invited, but as no objections were received, the notification was issued by T. Manjunath, the Under Secretary of the Urban Development Department.
The new municipal corporation will encompass an area of 43.85 square kilometres with a population of around three lakh people. No new areas have been added to the corporation’s limits; instead, the existing areas under the municipality will be upgraded to the municipal corporation jurisdiction.
With the notification for Raichur’s upgrade to a municipal corporation, the activities and functioning of the corporation are expected to gain momentum. The long-standing demand of the city for this upgrade has now been fulfilled. The State Government is expected to provide necessary staff, officers, and all required facilities to support the newly designated municipal corporation.