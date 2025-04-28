Railways Clarifies on Nursing Exam Guidelines After Objections Over Religious Symbols

Mangaluru: Ministry of Railways has clarified that candidates appearing for the Nursing Superintendent recruitment examination will not be required to remove religious symbols, following protests by Hindu organisations over initial instructions issued to candidates.

The examination is scheduled to be held on April 29 at the Manail Srinivas Nayak Besant Vidya Kendra in Bondel, Mangaluru. Admit cards issued to candidates had initially directed them to remove religious items such as the mangalsutra (a sacred necklace worn by married Hindu women) and the janivara (sacred thread worn by members of certain Hindu communities) before entering the examination hall.

The directive sparked sharp criticism from groups including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which argued that the measure hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The organisation submitted a memorandum to local authorities, urging that candidates be allowed to write the examination without compromising their religious identity.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. If candidates are asked to remove Hindu religious symbols during the exam, we will take appropriate corrective action," said Sharan Pumpwell, a regional leader of the VHP.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of similar incidents during recent Common Entrance Tests (CET) in Karnataka, where some candidates were reportedly asked to remove sacred threads, leading to widespread discontent among sections of the Hindu community.

In response to the concerns, Karnataka’s Minister of State for Railways, V. Somanna, intervened and clarified that no candidate would be required to remove religious symbols or ornaments to sit for the exam. He further directed officials to ensure that examination procedures respect religious sentiments.