Rainbow Children’s Hospital Launches its new 100 - bed spoke hospital at Sarjapur Road

Bengaluru: Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited (RCML), popularly known as Rainbow Children’s Hospital, announces the launch of its new state-of-the-art 100- bed spoke hospital at Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru.

The Sarjapur Road region is an affluent residential and commercial area in South East Bengaluru. It is a popular rapidly developing locality, well connected to established technology parks and corporate offices in Whitefield, Electronic City and Marathahalli areas. The region serves as the preferred residential location for the young affluent IT crowd of South Bengaluru.

This is Rainbow Children’s Hospital’s 4th pediatric multi-specialty hospital with integrated perinatal care in Bengaluru. With this development, the company is further strengthening its presence in Bengaluru, reaching a cumulative bed strength of 452 beds in Bengaluru.

The hospital on Sarjapur Road is designed to be a significant spoke hospital, playing a crucial role in Rainbow's network in Bengaluru. This hospital is proposed to provide comprehensive Pediatric and obstetric care services, which include 24X7 consultant-led emergency care in pediatrics and obstetrics, out-patient services and level 3 Neonatal and Pediatric intensive care services. The hospital will complement the services offered at the Hub hospital at Marathahalli.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director, Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited (RCML), Dr. Ramesh Kancharla said, “With the addition of our 4th hospital, in Bengaluru, at Sarjapur Road, Rainbow Children’s hospital has strengthened its presence in Bengaluru. In keeping with the brand ethos, the facility has been designed with child centric environment and soothing interiors to make it appealing to children. This hospital will further augment our hub and spoke model to provide wider coverage, better access and offer superior care for children and women in the city.”

The Vice President at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Nithyananda P said, “At Rainbow Children's Hospital, we go beyond medical care. Our goal is to guide every child and woman towards a bright and healthy future. Whether it's ground-breaking diagnostics or intricate procedures, Rainbow Children's Hospital isn't just a place for treatment—it's an institution that espouses empathy and advanced expertise, ensuring the best possible care for all. By opening our unit in Sarjapur, we have brought women and children to the doorstep of people in the region”.