Rainfall likely in parts of Karnataka over next few days, forecasts IMD

Bengaluru: The northern interior and coastal region of Karnataka is very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru on Tuesday.

"North interior and coastal Karnataka very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on September 29 and September 30 and isolated rain from October 1 to October 3," he said.

"South interior Karnataka very likely to experience widespread rain on September 29, scattered on September 30 and isolated from October 1 to October 3," he added.

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Isolated heavy falls over Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka on today, September 29, 2020.