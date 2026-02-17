Rally in coastal K’taka draws security watch, calls for Hindu unity

Puttur: A religious-ideological gathering in coastal Karnataka on Sunday spotlighted renewed calls for Hindu consolidation and debate over India’s secular framework, as activists assembled under police security in Kumbra, Puttur.

The meeting, organised by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, proceeded despite objections raised by representatives of Social Democratic Party of India. Authorities deployed security personnel as a precaution, and officials later confirmed the event ended without incident.

Addressing attendees, Samiti coordinator Vijay Kumar argued that social cohesion and religious identity were central to national strength, reiterating the organisation’s advocacy for a constitutional Hindu Rashtra. He linked the demand to ongoing debates over religious conversions, temple governance, and cultural preservation. Other speakers echoed themes of cultural continuity and spiritual discipline. Dr. Vinay urged participants to align daily life with religious values, while advocate Girish emphasised community self-organisation as a means of safeguarding traditions.

Organisers said around 140 people participated in the programme, which opened with ritual invocations and devotional chanting. They described the gathering as part of a long-running campaign to promote religious awareness.

Observers note that such meetings reflect the continued presence of ideological mobilisation in Karnataka’s coastal belt, an area that has seen recurring debates over identity, pluralism, and civic coexistence. While supporters view these events as cultural assertion, critics caution that polarised rhetoric can heighten social tensions. Sunday’s programme, however, remained peaceful under official supervision.