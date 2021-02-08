Ramraj Cotton opens showroom in city 

Bengaluru: Ramraj Cotton company opened its showroom at Ramamurthy Nagar, opposite More Hyper Market, Bangalore on Sunday. The showroom was inaugurated by Mr Padam Khinca , auditor and the function was presided by Ashok Saklecha and family (Halasuru, Coxtown, Bangalore).

Ramraj Cotton products have earned a reputation for quality and fashion. Ramraj has been placed in the list of India's most Trusted & Most Attractive Brand for dhotis and shirts, said company sources.

Ramraj Cotton which has made great strides in the sales of white clothes in the southern States, has opened its showrooms in all

important centers in Karnataka. Further, for the worldwide Indians, it has started online sales at www.ramrajcotton.in and exports its products to Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries.

Ramraj Cotton has newly introduced dhoti with T-shirt combo packs, anti-bacterial dhotis and face masks.

All the products manufactured by M/s.Ramraj Cotton is made from the cloth of soft cotton fabrics and are designed by the experts in textiles.