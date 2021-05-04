Ravi satisfied with BJP's performance in five States

Bengaluru: The national general secretary and in-charge for Goa and Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi expressed satisfaction over BJP's performance in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a press conference he said the BJP has scored more than what it lost in these five states.

"The party has come to power, securing its position in Assam. In West Bengal it has risen from 3 to 77. We gained an additional 74 seats. It has emerged as the dominant party in the vote. However, the alliance of the Congress and the Communist Party had previously held 66 seats. Both parties are down to zero," he said.

Ravi added that this is the first time the NDA has come to power in Puducherry. "The BJP has won six seats. The NR Congress has won 10 seats. The Congress, which had previously won 15 seats, is now just two. In Tamil Nadu, where we had just one place in 2016, we won four. However, we are not satisfied with this.

We lost a seat in Kerala. The Congress has lost the opportunity to come to power in Kerala. The Congress has lost the power it had in Pondicherry. He made zero edits in West Bengal." While Ravi was elated over the party's performance in Karnataka, he, however, added that losing an assembly seat is a matter of internal review.

On the tragic incident of the death of 24 patients in Chamarajanagar due to lack of supply to a district hospital, Ravi said that those responsible will face action.

He appealed for immediate investigation and action was taken against the culprits. "Knowing the matter, I spoke to the chief ministers and requested them to ensure that there is no delay in the supply of oxygen. The government should intervene in the matter of supply of oxygen," Ravi added.