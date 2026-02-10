WhatsApp Web Adds Voice and Video Calling, Bringing Full Communication to Your Browser

For years, WhatsApp Web has been a handy companion rather than a complete replacement for the mobile app. It made chatting from a larger screen easier, especially for those working on laptops or desktops, but it always lacked one key feature: calling. Now, that long-standing gap is closing. WhatsApp has begun rolling out native voice and video calling support directly within its web app, allowing users to make calls straight from their browsers without installing extra software.

This update marks one of the most significant upgrades to WhatsApp Web since its launch in 2015. Until now, voice and video calls were limited to the mobile apps and dedicated desktop versions for Windows and Mac, introduced in 2021. Browser users had to rely on their phones or download the desktop client. With this latest rollout, WhatsApp Web is stepping closer to offering a complete, all-in-one communication experience.

Users who receive the update will notice new call icons placed prominently at the top of individual chats. Starting a conversation is simple and familiar — just click the voice or video button, much like on the desktop or mobile app. The interface mirrors WhatsApp’s existing design, making the transition seamless for regular users.

At present, the feature supports only one-to-one calls. Group voice and video calls are not yet available through the web version. Reports suggest WhatsApp is taking a gradual approach, first ensuring stability and performance before introducing more advanced calling options. Group support is expected to follow once the basic rollout proves reliable.

Privacy, a cornerstone of WhatsApp’s platform, remains intact with this update. Calls made through the browser continue to use end-to-end encryption powered by the same Signal protocol that protects chats and calls on other devices. In practical terms, this means conversations stay secure and private, regardless of whether they happen on a phone, desktop app, or browser.

Another useful addition is screen sharing during video calls. This feature could make WhatsApp Web more practical for professional use, allowing users to present slides, troubleshoot issues, or collaborate remotely without switching to another service. It brings the web experience closer to tools typically reserved for workplace communication apps.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of browser-based calling is flexibility. Because everything runs inside a web browser, users on platforms like Linux — where no official WhatsApp desktop app exists — can finally access full calling features. It also removes the need for third-party workarounds or device switching.

The rollout is happening gradually and is currently available mainly to users in the WhatsApp Web beta programme. A broader release is expected in the coming weeks, potentially transforming how millions use WhatsApp on their computers.

With voice and video calling now built into the browser, WhatsApp Web is no longer just a backup — it’s becoming a complete communication hub.