Real estate firm launches beach theme project for city home buyers

Bangalore: Puravankara Limited, one of India's largest developers, known for its innovative theme-based projects across India, in its endeavour to offer homebuyers world-class abodes, on Sunday introduced 'Purva Promenade' in Bangalore - a new phase in its most acclaimed beach theme project Palm Beach. The new phase is in line with Puravankara Group's commitment to its discerning customers in offering them a truly aspirational lifestyle. 'Purva Palm Beach' was launched by Puravankara Limited in 2014. The project has generated huge interest and curiosity among the home buyers, as it one of the first beach theme residential project in the Garden City.

Speaking on the occasion Abhishek Kapoor, COO, Puravankara Ltd, said, "With the introduction of 'Purva Promenade' the company is poised to repeat its past success. The focus remains on offering the right product at the right location and the right cost making this an excellent opportunity for both end-users and investors to invest in a quality project in Bangalore. We want to redefine the way people experience living within communities. So we are offering convenience and comfort through our projects which are well equipped with amenities and are also well connected with prominent locations nearby."

Adding to this, he said, "The real estate market in South India has been performing consistently well in the residential space. The diverse portfolio available in markets like Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad is finding interest from people living in those cities and NRIs who are seeking good investment options.

Post-pandemic, the homebuyers have once again embraced the feeling of owning a home. We are confident that Purva Promenade will deliver exactly what the homebuyers need." Purva Promenade is a part of Purva Palm Beach, which is spread over close to 20 acres of land. The landscape design takes its inspiration from beach themed homes creating layers of water amenities. The project is located in Hennur and has (in its proximity) top-ranking schools, Manyata Tech Park, KIADB park, IT investment region and Devanahalli business park making it an ideal location for people to looking to settle closer to their workplace. The new phase comprises of thoughtfully designed 152 units with a mix of 2 & 3 BHK homes. Some of the unique amenities include Koi Pond, Snorkeling Zone, wave pool, Beach Volley pond, Koi pond, sunken bar, snorkelling zone, a fully loaded gym with steam & sauna, Tennis court, Paw park, Festival Plaza, Miyawaki forest, Butterfly garden and many more.