Reserve 50% beds for Covid patients or face action, minister warns private hospitals

Bengaluru: Government hospitals in Bengaluru have been instructed to reserve more beds for Covid patients. Similarly, private hospitals have also been told to reserve 50% beds for treatment of coronavirus patients. "Strict action will be initiated against those who do not cooperate with government," warned Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar



Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Sudhakar said "400 doctors have been transferred from the medical education department to the health department. Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) has been reserved for SARI and ILI related cases. Presently, 300 beds are available in Victoria for Covid patients and will be increased to 500 shortly," he said. Three hundred beds in Bowring, 150 in Charaka, 100 in HSIS GHOSHA and 100 beds in KC General hospital will be reserved for Covid patients within two weeks."

"Though instructions have been given to private hospitals to reserve 50% of beds for Covid patients, they have set aside only 15-20%. Government will consider it as a serious lapse. Strict measures will be initiated if they do not follow the government orders. Only critical non-Covid patients who need hospitalisation should be treated in hospitals. Government cannot keep quiet if Covid patients are denied treatment. I once again appeal to the private hospitals to cooperate with the government," said the minister.

Dr Sudhakar said private hospitals can arrange Covid care centres in hotels.

Technical Advisory Committee will submit a report on rising Covid cases and suggestions on containment measures. The report will be handed over to the CM and he will take a decision after a detailed discussion with leaders in the all-party meeting and cabinet colleagues.

"I have discussed the crematorium issue with the BBMP commissioner. 14-15 fatalities were reported yesterday. All of them were sent to a single crematorium since they were Covid cases. That is the reason for congestion," he clarified.

Speaking on the KMC registration issue of MBBS students, Sudhakar said rural service is mandatory for all medical students. Some students have appealed against it in the court. "We understand the plight of students and the government has taken the decision in favour of students. They are permitted to work elsewhere till they are recruited. They have been asked to get clearance from the legal department as well," he added.