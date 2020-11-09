Retired BU professor hangs himself 

Bengaluru: The body of NS Ashok Kumar, a retired professor at Bangalore University, was found hanging at his residence on Sunday morning. Ashok Kumar lived in a house near the Silk Board in the Mico layout police station limits. The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

"As per the preliminary report, it's a case of suicide as the body was found hanging in his room. The body has been sent for post-mortem. At this stage we have registered a complaint and launched investigation," a senior police official told The Hans India.

Prof NS Ashok Kumar worked as a professor in the department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Bangalore University. He also served as registrar (evaluation) of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). In 2014, he was suspended for allegedly tampering with marks cards and passing students who had failed.

The sources claimed that he left behind a suicide note stating that "he himself is responsible for his death".