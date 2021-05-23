Rs 10 crore SDRF funds for Hassan, HIMS to get 50 ventilators

Hassan: In order to facilitate better Covid management, Rs 10 crore will be released under SDRF for the district on Monday, Deputy CM and State COVID Task Force head, Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, stated. During his visit to Hassan to review the Covid situation on Saturday, he announced that Rs 10 crore would be released to Hassan under State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) as per the request made by the district commissioner.

"In the district, three lakh plus people have been inoculated with the first dose of vaccine, and 75,000 plus administered second jab. The 2nd shot will be administered to all those who are eligible well within the time. Fifty ventilators will be provided to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS).

Steps will be taken to link more private hospitals to the SAST portal," Narayana told reports. Home isolation of coronavirus infected will not be allowed and the district administration has been asked to ensure admission of patients to Covid Care Centers (CCCs). In order to make villages Covid free, doorstep surveys will be augmented and testing will be increased to identify the infected.

"As a preparedness to face the probable third wave of the pandemic along with the objective of containing second wave, oxygenated beds, ICU beds, oxygen generators, oxygen concentrators will be provided in PHCs, Community Health Centers, taluk hospitals, medical college hospitals, and district hospitals," DCM further explained.

Earlier, Ashwatha Narayana visited the taluk hospital and CCC in Channarayapattana and PHC in Udayapura and inspected the Covid management. He then traveled to the district center and reviewed the situation at HIMS and later held a meeting with district administration wherein District Commissioner, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, SP, and health officials attended.

District in-charge minister Gopalaiah, MLAs Preetham Gowda, HD Revanna, Shivalinge Gowda, and others were also present.