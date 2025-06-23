SAI officer awarded UK Chevening scholarship

New Delhi: Sathishkumar S, a young officer from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has been awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarship by the UK Government for the 2025-26 academic year. He will pursue a master’s degree in Sports Management, Politics and International Development at the globally renowned Loughborough University. Currently serving as Deputy Director at SAI’s Bengaluru Regional Centre under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sathishkumar’s selection holds significance as India looks to host future editions of the Commonwealth and Olympic Games. The next Commonwealth Games are also scheduled to take place in the UK, which aligns perfectly with his academic focus. Hailing from Mela Ammanur, a small village near Thiruthuraipoondi in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvarur district, Sathishkumar is the son of retired headmaster Shanmugam and retired nurse Pakkiriyammal. His journey from rural roots to international recognition is a story of determination and public service. He joined SAI in 2017 and has since played critical roles in over 10 editions of the Khelo India Games. He was deputed as an official observer for India at major international sporting events, including the Paris Olympics and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.