Sakra World Hospital sets up lymphedema care centre

Bengaluru: With an aim to provide comprehensive medical treatment to patients suffering from lymphedema (swelling due to building up of lymph fluid in the body) and help them restore and improve the quality of life, Sakra World Hospital has launched a 'Comprehensive Lymphedema Care Centre' on the occasion of World Plastic Surgery Day on Friday.



Dr Rajendra S Gujjalanavar, Senior Consultant and Head – Dept of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Sakra World Hospital, said, "Lymphedema (elephantiasis) is a progressive disease wherein we witness an increase in the size of limbs or body part due to accumulation of lymphatic fluid when there is damage to the lymphatic system.

If left untreated, it can lead to complications like wounds, water discharge or immobility, resulting in poor quality of life. Identifying the symptoms like, skin redness, change in limb volume and inflexibility of joints at the initial state is vital for early diagnosis.

Treatment of Lymphedema is largely dependent on the stages and the severity of the condition. We conduct a full assessment of the lymphatic profile, including previous medical history, examination and ICG screening first. With ICG lymphography, we are able to show and understand the structure of the lymphatic system live on the screen, and explore treatment options accordingly."