Sale of certain cough syrups banned as precaution

Bengaluru: In the wake of suspected child deaths linked to cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Karnataka government has taken precautionary measures to prevent any similar incidents in the state. The sale and purchase of cough syrups supplied by Srisan Pharma and Kessons Pharma have been officially banned across Karnataka.

A circular issued by the State Licensing Authority and the Additional Drugs Controller identifies the specific syrups: ‘Coldref Syrup’ manufactured by Srisan Pharma, based in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, and ‘Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup’ manufactured by Kessons Pharma in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Both syrups are suspected to have caused child fatalities in MP and Rajasthan, prompting the ban.

District health officers, hospitals, government medical institutions, drug stockists, distributors, and retail pharmacies have been directed to halt the sale and purchase of these syrups immediately. Any existing stock of the banned syrups must be withdrawn, and the concerned authorities, including the Assistant Drugs Controller, must be informed for further action.

In addition to the ban, the state government has ordered laboratory testing and analysis of samples of all cough syrups sold in Karnataka. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized that while the syrups implicated in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have not entered Karnataka, precautionary measures are being implemented. “The department has been instructed to test samples of all cough syrups in circulation. This process has already begun,” he said.

Minister Rao also stressed the need for stringent laws to prevent adulteration and spurious medicines. He highlighted the importance of a system for sharing information between states regarding counterfeit and substandard medicines. “I have written to the central government recommending the implementation of a system that ensures effective information exchange between states regarding adulterated and spurious medicines. The central government must consider this suggestion and establish such a mechanism,” he added.

The government’s proactive approach aims to protect children and the public from potentially harmful medicines. Parents are advised to exercise caution while administering cough syrups to children, especially those under five years of age. Retailers and distributors have also been warned to comply strictly with the new directive to ensure public safety.